Turkiye President Erdoğan due in Pakistan today for key talks

ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is all set to land in Pakistan today on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation.

Erdogan, 70, was in Malaysia and Indonesia, as part of his broader tour of region. During his visit in South Asian nation, Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will co-chair 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and two sides will ink several important agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The discussions between Islamabad and Ankara will focus on boosting legal, strategic framework of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on expanding cooperation in trade, defense, energy, and other key sectors.

Sharif and Erdogan will also address joint presser with business leaders at Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum, aimed at fostering closer economic ties between the two nations, with focus to further strengthen trade, banking, agriculture, tourism, and science and IT.

With historic and strong fraternal ties, two nations aim to further deepen their cooperation with new agreements.