Turkiye President Erdoğan due in Pakistan today for key talks

ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is all set to land in Pakistan today on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation.

Erdogan, 70, was in Malaysia and Indonesia, as part of his broader tour of region. During his visit in South Asian nation, Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will co-chair 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and two sides will ink several important agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The discussions between Islamabad and Ankara will focus on boosting legal, strategic framework of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on expanding cooperation in trade, defense, energy, and other key sectors.

Sharif and Erdogan will also address joint presser with business leaders at Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum, aimed at fostering closer economic ties between the two nations, with focus to further strengthen trade, banking, agriculture, tourism, and science and IT.

With historic and strong fraternal ties, two nations aim to further deepen their cooperation with new agreements.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 12 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.65 281.35
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 345 348.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.9 76.55
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
AUD Australian Dollar 175.5 177.75
BHD Bahrain Dinar 737.15 745.15
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.1 197.5
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 38.06 38.46
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
INR Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
JPY Japanese Yen 1.85 1.91
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 155.78 157.58
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.51 24.81
OMR Omani Riyal 721.5 730
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.5 208.5
SEK Swedish Krona 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
   

