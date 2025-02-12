Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Students in Punjab to get Special Travel Card for affordable transportation

Students In Punjab To Get Special Travel Card For Affordable Transportation

LAHORE – Another ‘Good News’ for Punjab students as the provincial government decided to roll out a Special Travel Card to ease daily commute across the region, especially in key cities.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif led cabinet meeting that decided to pass on travel relief to students as the new initiative, which is part of a broader set of measures to improve public services, will provide students with affordable and convenient travel options within the mass transit system.

The approval for the travel card comes alongside several other plans, like free travel for senior citizens and differently-abled individuals amid overhaul of public transport services in the country’s most populated region.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to start working on student travel card, ensuring that process moves forward. Travel card is likely to benefit young learners, making it easier for them to access educational institutions and other important destinations.

In addition to this, the cabinet also discussed plans to introduce a tram service and a dedicated transport service for differently-abled individuals, further enhancing mobility and inclusivity in the region.

The student travel card is seen as key step toward improving the accessibility and affordability of public transport for young people in Punjab. The provincial cabinet also agreed to introduce a dedicated transport service for differently-abled people.

Punjab announces free travel on Orange Line train, Metro Bus for limited time

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 12 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.65 281.35
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 345 348.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.9 76.55
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
AUD Australian Dollar 175.5 177.75
BHD Bahrain Dinar 737.15 745.15
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.1 197.5
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 38.06 38.46
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
INR Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
JPY Japanese Yen 1.85 1.91
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 155.78 157.58
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.51 24.81
OMR Omani Riyal 721.5 730
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.5 208.5
SEK Swedish Krona 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search