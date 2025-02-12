Students in Punjab to get Special Travel Card for affordable transportation

LAHORE – Another ‘Good News’ for Punjab students as the provincial government decided to roll out a Special Travel Card to ease daily commute across the region, especially in key cities.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif led cabinet meeting that decided to pass on travel relief to students as the new initiative, which is part of a broader set of measures to improve public services, will provide students with affordable and convenient travel options within the mass transit system.

The approval for the travel card comes alongside several other plans, like free travel for senior citizens and differently-abled individuals amid overhaul of public transport services in the country’s most populated region.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to start working on student travel card, ensuring that process moves forward. Travel card is likely to benefit young learners, making it easier for them to access educational institutions and other important destinations.

In addition to this, the cabinet also discussed plans to introduce a tram service and a dedicated transport service for differently-abled individuals, further enhancing mobility and inclusivity in the region.

The student travel card is seen as key step toward improving the accessibility and affordability of public transport for young people in Punjab. The provincial cabinet also agreed to introduce a dedicated transport service for differently-abled people.