PM Imran in action to woo back annoyed MQM-P

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned a task to key members of his party to address the reservations of his disgruntled ally MQM-Pakistan following the resignation of senior politician Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi from the cabinet.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail have been directed to hold meetings with the MQM and settle their issues, local media reported.

Terming the MQM, which has seven seats in the National Assembly, a trust-worth ally, the prime minister vowed to resolve their issues.

He added that Karachi cannot be undermined as it is the economic hub of the country.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has stepped down from Federal Cabinet as the Imran Khan government "failed to keep its promises".

"We had promised the government that we would help in forming the government and we have fulfilled the promise. However, none of our promises were fulfilled,” said Siddiqui, who was flanked by other Muttahida Quami Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) party leaders, at a presser in Karachi on Sunday.