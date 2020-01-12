Young house maid beaten to death in Faisalabad; CM Punjab takes notice
Share
LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the death of a domestic worker due to torture in Faisalabad and sought a report from the RPO.
The chief minister directed that justice be provided to the affected family at any cost and the accused involved in this crime be brought to justice.
He also extended heartfelt sympathies to the aggrieved family.
The 23-year-old Mussrat Bibi was working at house in Tandlianwal area. She was badly beaten by her employers on a trivial issue.
Bibi succumbed to injuries when she was being taken to hospital for treatment, said victim's brother in a complaint submitted to local police.
- Ailing Nawaz Sharif's dinner with family at London hotel makes PTI ...08:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran vows to eliminate elements causing unrest in erstwhile Fata07:53 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Musharraf lauds LHC decision of overturning death sentence07:20 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- US-Iran tension: FM Qureshi arrives in Saudi Arabia06:21 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- LHC rules special court in Musharraf case was unconstitutional05:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- We must support and respect all actors, says Meera03:03 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Queen, Prince Harry, senior royals set for crisis talks02:29 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together02:04 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019