Federal Cabinet meeting reviews COVID-19 situation in the country today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

According to media details, a detailed briefing will be given during the meeting on measures taken by the government to control and prevent the spread of coronavirus across the country.

The approval of recommendations regarding the restructuring of competitive commission is also included in the cabinet agenda.

The cabinet will also review a revised policy on matter related to government employees not vacating official residences after retirement.

The federal cabinet is expected to approve the exemption of sales tax for the construction industry.