Federal Cabinet meeting reviews COVID-19 situation in the country today
Web Desk
08:37 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
Federal Cabinet meeting reviews COVID-19 situation in the country today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

According to media details, a detailed briefing will be given during the meeting on measures taken by the government to control and prevent the spread of coronavirus across the country.

The approval of recommendations regarding the restructuring of competitive commission is also included in the cabinet agenda.

The cabinet will also review a revised policy on matter related to government employees not vacating official residences after retirement.

The federal cabinet is expected to approve the exemption of sales tax for the construction industry.

More From This Category
NAB chief gives go-ahead to probe wheat-sugar ...
02:02 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Entire nation united against coronavirus ...
01:53 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Faisal Edhi tests positives for coronavirus days ...
12:42 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Balochistan extends coronavirus lockdown till May ...
12:30 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
82nd death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal ...
11:44 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
Federal Govt announces Ramadan office timings
10:07 AM | 21 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I was wiped:Tom Hanks opens up about coronavirus symptoms
02:55 PM | 21 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr