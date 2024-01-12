Search

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2024

09:18 AM | 12 Jan, 2024
Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

There’s disagreement between your desire for quiet time and your worldly ambitions. You need more time for soothing and calmness. Stay positive and determined.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, it’s time to reconnect with your sense of purpose and make magic in collaboration with Spirit. Be realist in settling issues. Keep trying to overcome all issues.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you have to face unwanted   stress and tension from workplace .So, there’s nothing you cannot get through as long as you’re working on the same team. Don’t get frustrated with criticism. Stay connected with the present tasks.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This day helps you to find a time to make tasks with   spirit .Your knowledge to so work at  every step will bring results. Stay positive and consistent.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you may have a choice between choosing the unfamiliar and leaving the old paradigm behind. Choose yourself the tasks which brings you joy. Know that what you’re making space for is far more productive for others. Be grateful and thankful for buddies’ help.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

This day you need to contemplate on how you can show up for your fellow in the midst of these turbulent times. The yoga or selfless-service is an important theme for through now and for the rest of your day. Stay tuned and aligned.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may uplift others and inspire them to shine in their own uniqueness. If you answered this in the affirmative, take it as a sign that you’re on the right track. Don’t shy away from doing your bit. 

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

This day seems very beneficial and productive for you. Remember, try to save your time and energy as your currency. Instead of saying yes to everything that comes your way, be selective. 

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This day reminds that you’re feeling for yourself and you’re ready to make big things happen for you, both personally and professionally. Plan sensibly and stick to these plans steadfastness .Be in your best and delivering mood.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may be spreading good vibes and connecting with your soul family on a deeper level. You have to be learning and accepting   people as they are will make you realist and stronger. 

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have to experience a sense of unrest and uncertainty. Share some alms and charity for divine blessings.  Stay connected to the tasks assigned.

Pisces (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, you may find laughter and pleasure due to workplace. You have an artistic talent. You have to do all tasks yourself in trying situations. .Stay vigilant and proactive. 

Forex

Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal

Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, US dollar was quoted at 280.5 for buying and 283.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.75 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.21 756.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.5 210.5
China Yuan CNY 39.53 39.93
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.21 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.08 925.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 730.64 738.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 330.38 332.38
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan 12 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices saw positive trend in the local market on Friday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,790.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,849, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,675 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,150.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Karachi PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Islamabad PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Peshawar PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Quetta PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Sialkot PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Attock PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Gujranwala PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Jehlum PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Multan PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Bahawalpur PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Gujrat PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Nawabshah PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Chakwal PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Hyderabad PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Nowshehra PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Sargodha PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Faisalabad PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Mirpur PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439

