Anoushey Ashraf enchants fans with her singing skills (Video)

Anoushey Ashraf is one of the finest television hosts Pakistan’s entertainment industry has today. She started her career in 2002 and has since become a popular face.

Be it setting new trends or connecting with audiences, Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with given her charming persona.

Now, it seems that the 39-year-old star is dazzling her fan following with her vocal talent. Winning hearts, she showcased her brilliant singing skills in the latest video she shared on Instagram.

"Okay, anyone knows an Ustad giving lessons? I have a new passion and I wanna learn how to sing. Bus! For myself. Singing and dancing. I’m just so fascinated! Also, wait till the end! Forever singing @stringsonline! Thank you for ALL THE MUSIC! #karaoke #sing", captioned Ashraf.

Anoushay is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and a former VJ, who belongs to an artistic family. She made her debut in acting in 2010 in drama serial ‘Mere Anganai Main.’ Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.