Anushka Sharma celebrates International Yoga Day

Bollywood's leading lady Anushka Sharma has given a sneak peek into her yoga journey over the years on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

The Sultan actress shared photos of herself doing various yoga asanas during different years, including when she was pregnant with her daughter Tamika.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old shared stunning throwback pictures and explained how grateful she is for discovering this spiritual practice.

"A throwback of my yoga journey in pictures...A relationship that starts and stops too sometimes ???? but one that has seen me through all ages and phases of my life. Forever grateful to the ancient and truly unparalleled form of wellness ????‍♀️????????InternationalYogaDay", captioned the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress. The film will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.