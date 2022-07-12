Disney announces documentary featuring BTS
Share
The Walt Disney Company has announced a documentary series and concert featuring widely recognized K-pop band “BTS”.
The series called "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star", will roll out next year. It will include music and footage of the South Korean boy band, showcasing “the daily lives, thoughts and plans” of the group members “as they prepare for their second chapter,” Disney said in a statement.
Last month, BTS announced a hiatus while members would work on solo projects.
Disney stated that the programming would be released globally on its streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu and Disney+Hotstar. The company did not mention which services would carry the programming in which markets.
The agreement with HYBE – BTS management company – allows Disney to record a stadium concert in Los Angeles in November 2021, the group’s first performance before fans after a two-year interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the deal would include a reality show “In the Soop: Friendcation” featuring V from BTS, Itaewon Class star Seo-jun Park, Parasite actor Woo-shik Choi, singer and actor Hyung-sik Park and rapper Peakboy.
The show would follow the five friends “venturing on a surprise trip” and “enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities,” Disney said in a statement.
Disney would also “introduce new programming from other HYBE artists over the next few years”, as per the statement.
Fahad Mustafa roasted online over remarks about ... 12:41 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistan’s heartthrob Fahad Mustafa and gorgeous Mahira Khan are vehemently promoting their ...
BTS sets new social media Guinness World Records 04:51 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
South Korean boy band Bangtan Boys, popularly known as BTS, has many jewels to its crown and now they have added ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- An ice-cream that doesn't melt even at 31 degrees!10:28 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Ismailis celebrate 65th Imamat Day of spiritual leader Aga Khan09:49 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali share pictures from Eid celebrations09:29 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Disney announces documentary featuring BTS08:59 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe laid to rest as thousands pay tributes08:29 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
-
- Anoushey Ashraf enchants fans with her singing skills (Video)07:07 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Zoya Nasir’s new bold photoshoot in swimming pool sets internet on ...05:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022