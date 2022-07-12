Disney announces documentary featuring BTS

The Walt Disney Company has announced a documentary series and concert featuring widely recognized K-pop band “BTS”.

The series called "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star", will roll out next year. It will include music and footage of the South Korean boy band, showcasing “the daily lives, thoughts and plans” of the group members “as they prepare for their second chapter,” Disney said in a statement.

Last month, BTS announced a hiatus while members would work on solo projects.

Disney stated that the programming would be released globally on its streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu and Disney+Hotstar. The company did not mention which services would carry the programming in which markets.

The agreement with HYBE – BTS management company – allows Disney to record a stadium concert in Los Angeles in November 2021, the group’s first performance before fans after a two-year interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the deal would include a reality show “In the Soop: Friendcation” featuring V from BTS, Itaewon Class star Seo-jun Park, Parasite actor Woo-shik Choi, singer and actor Hyung-sik Park and rapper Peakboy.

The show would follow the five friends “venturing on a surprise trip” and “enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities,” Disney said in a statement.

Disney would also “introduce new programming from other HYBE artists over the next few years”, as per the statement.

