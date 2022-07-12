Ismailis celebrate 65th Imamat Day of spiritual leader Aga Khan
Share
Shia Ismaili Muslims celebrated the 65th “Imamat Day” of their spiritual leader Prince Karim Aga Khan, the current Imam of Nizari Ismailism.
The day started with special prayers, followed by flag hoisting. The Ismaili bands led the march past of Ismaili Scouts and Guides and various volunteer groups in uniform, giving salutations in local event.
Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani paid rich tributes to the services of His Highness for the South Asian nation while addressing the Imamat Day event in picturesque Hunza valley.
Imamat Day, also known as Khushali, is celebrated every year on July 11 in Pakistan’s northernmost region. It commemorates the day in 1957 when Aga Khan IV became the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslims.
Today marks the milestone 65th #ImamatDay of our beloved Mawlana Hazar Imam. Through Hazar Imam's love and guidance, the Jamat has been able to respond effectively to various challenges, and emerge as a resilient community. Watch the full film at https://t.co/GTK1vtrtKj #Ismaili pic.twitter.com/ajLdV8UWzv— The Ismaili (@TheIsmaili) July 11, 2022
On this day, the Ismaili community extends the warmest wishes to all Muslims around the world. They also express gratitude to Mawlana Hazar Imam and reaffirm their spiritual allegiance and commitment to the ethics of the faith.
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- An ice-cream that doesn't melt even at 31 degrees!10:28 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Ismailis celebrate 65th Imamat Day of spiritual leader Aga Khan09:49 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali share pictures from Eid celebrations09:29 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Disney announces documentary featuring BTS08:59 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe laid to rest as thousands pay tributes08:29 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- TikTok star Dolly's new dance video goes viral06:12 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf enchants fans with her singing skills (Video)07:07 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Zoya Nasir’s new bold photoshoot in swimming pool sets internet on ...05:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022