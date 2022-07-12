Ismailis celebrate 65th Imamat Day of spiritual leader Aga Khan

Shia Ismaili Muslims celebrated the 65th “Imamat Day” of their spiritual leader Prince Karim Aga Khan, the current Imam of Nizari Ismailism.

The day started with special prayers, followed by flag hoisting. The Ismaili bands led the march past of Ismaili Scouts and Guides and various volunteer groups in uniform, giving salutations in local event.

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani paid rich tributes to the services of His Highness for the South Asian nation while addressing the Imamat Day event in picturesque Hunza valley.

Imamat Day, also known as Khushali, is celebrated every year on July 11 in Pakistan’s northernmost region. It commemorates the day in 1957 when Aga Khan IV became the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslims.

Today marks the milestone 65th #ImamatDay of our beloved Mawlana Hazar Imam. Through Hazar Imam's love and guidance, the Jamat has been able to respond effectively to various challenges, and emerge as a resilient community. Watch the full film at https://t.co/GTK1vtrtKj #Ismaili pic.twitter.com/ajLdV8UWzv — The Ismaili (@TheIsmaili) July 11, 2022

On this day, the Ismaili community extends the warmest wishes to all Muslims around the world. They also express gratitude to Mawlana Hazar Imam and reaffirm their spiritual allegiance and commitment to the ethics of the faith.