Ismailis celebrate 65th Imamat Day of spiritual leader Aga Khan
Web Desk
09:49 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Ismailis celebrate 65th Imamat Day of spiritual leader Aga Khan
Source: Screengrab
Share

Shia Ismaili Muslims celebrated the 65th “Imamat Day” of their spiritual leader Prince Karim Aga Khan, the current Imam of Nizari Ismailism.

The day started with special prayers, followed by flag hoisting. The Ismaili bands led the march past of Ismaili Scouts and Guides and various volunteer groups in uniform, giving salutations in local event.

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani paid rich tributes to the services of His Highness for the South Asian nation while addressing the Imamat Day event in picturesque Hunza valley.  

Imamat Day, also known as Khushali, is celebrated every year on July 11 in Pakistan’s northernmost region. It commemorates the day in 1957 when Aga Khan IV became the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslims.  

On this day, the Ismaili community extends the warmest wishes to all Muslims around the world. They also express gratitude to Mawlana Hazar Imam and reaffirm their spiritual allegiance and commitment to the ethics of the faith.

More From This Category
Imran Khan says ‘Mr X deployed Mr Y in Multan ...
07:29 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Another PML-N minister resigns to run Punjab ...
06:46 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Karachi man shoots charged bull before ...
05:30 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
At least 26 killed as monsoon rains wreak havoc ...
04:29 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Domestic worker killed for stealing food from ...
03:49 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
UN adopts Pakistan co-sponsored resolution to ...
02:51 PM | 12 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anushka Sharma celebrates International Yoga Day
07:46 PM | 12 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr