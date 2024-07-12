Yashma Gill shares her two cents on friendship with Babar Azam

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Yashma Gill said there would be no issue in it if she becomes the friend of T20 captain Babar Azam.

She stated this during an interview with a private news channel where she also called the right-arm batsman as his favourite cricketer. She said Babar represented Pakistan at international platforms and it is a matter of pride.

Responding to another question, the Bebaak starlet said she had never received any messages from cricketers.

When asked if she has friendship with any cricketers, Gill replied: “How can she become a friend of a player since she never met any of them”.

Friendship can also be made with cricketers; they represent our country and are our heroes, she added.

In response to a question, the actress said that if she becomes friends with Babar Azam, there would be no problem in that.