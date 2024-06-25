Yashma Gill sets pulses racing with new Instagram reel

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Yashma is known for her impressive work in Pakistani television dramas, contributing to the vibrant entertainment industry.

With an Instagram fan following of whopping 1.4 million, Gill has a knack of sharing sneak peeks from her professional and personal life.

In a recent Instagram post, the Habil Aur Qabil starlet shared a reel showing her wearing a western dress as she is making poses in front of a mirror.

“Why girls take so long in the bathroom!” she captioned the post along with a funny emoji.

Gill embarked on her career in 2016 and has appeared in various hit dramas in supporting roles. She carries a string of successful television series including Pyar Ke Sadqay, Gustakh, Haya, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak, and Ishq Munafiq.