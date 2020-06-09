Shafaat Ali tests positive for Covid-19
LAHORE -
With more than 4600 cases being recorded in a single day, Pakistan’s coronavirus tally continues to surge and some of the most renowned celebrities have confirmed that they've tested positive for coronavirus.
After Vasay Chaudhary, comedian Shafaat Ali has announced testing positive for Covid-19.
Needed some positivity in life when Corona said, 'hor koi saday laiq!'— Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) June 6, 2020
Tested POSITIVE, having mild symptoms. Need your love 💘 💕 #coronavirusinpakistan
Ali took to Twitter to share the news, saying,” TESTED positive, having mild symptoms. Need your love.”
Earlier, it was also reported that veteran actors Rubina Ashraf and Samina Samo, had also tested positive for coronavirus.
We wish Ali and all other a speedy recovery!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
