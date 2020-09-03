Kangana Ranaut demands for drug test on Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others
Despite the popularity, fortune, and countless luxuries that often come with celebrity lifestyles, there are a number of celebs that consume drugs once in a while.
In a recent Tweet, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has demanded for some of the biggest stars in the industry to take a drug test, reported Business World.
I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia 🙏 https://t.co/L9A7AeVqFr— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020
"I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts," Kangana Tweeted.
She also explained that she wants these prominent names to come out clean as they have a strong influence on the youth.
"I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples,” the Queen star said.
Earlier in July, Ranaut claimed that drug usage was widespread in the Indian film fraternity. "If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars,” she posted on social media.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
