Pakistan Army chief discusses Afghan peace process with President Ghani
01:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2020
KABUL - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached in Afghanistan’s Kabul today (Tuesday) and met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss ways to improve bilateral relations.
According to media details, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also deliberated on matters related to border management.
Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq is also with the delegation that meets the Afghan President in Kabul.
