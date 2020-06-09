Pakistan Army chief discusses Afghan peace process with President Ghani
Web Desk
01:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2020
Pakistan Army chief discusses Afghan peace process with President Ghani
Share

KABUL - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached in Afghanistan’s Kabul today (Tuesday) and met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss ways to improve bilateral relations.

According to media details, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also deliberated on matters related to border management. 

Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq is also with the delegation that meets the Afghan President in Kabul.

More From This Category
Pakistan to give befitting response to India if ...
01:41 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for ...
11:17 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in N Waziristan ...
10:31 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman tests positive for ...
09:26 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus
09:12 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss COVID-19 ...
08:29 AM | 11 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zayn Malik's sister receives death threats on social media
07:40 PM | 10 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr