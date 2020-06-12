Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary

Sheherbano Syed
09:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
Share

ISLAMABAD – The 38th death anniversary of versatile Pakistani film actor Syed Musa Raza, popularly known as Santosh Kumar was observed yesterday.

He was born in 1925 in Lahore. He graduated from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Santosh Kumar was widely regarded as a dignified and charismatic fellow. He was often offered roles in government order, but he respectfully declined in favour of people, he felt, were better suited for such positions.

Kumar was active in Pakistani cinema during the 1950s and 60s and is considered to be the first romantic hero of Pakistani films.

His first film was "Ahensa" made in 1947 in India, and his first film in Pakistan was "Beli".

Kumar also starred in the first ever silver jubilee urdu film "Do Aansoo" in 1950. The very first Nigar Award for best actor was rewarded to Santosh Kumar for the film "Waada".

"Shaam Dhalay" is the only movie he produced, directed and played the lead role. He passed away in 1982.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
09:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Pakistan promises equal opportunities on World ...
09:14 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Songwriter Shakeel Sohail passes away
12-Jun-20
Rs1 billion for Pakistani artists in Budget 20-21
06:52 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Ahad Raza Mir, Adnan Siddiqui thank their fans ...
11:21 AM | 12 Jun, 2020
Pakistani truck artist paints a stunning mural to ...
10:37 AM | 12 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
09:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr