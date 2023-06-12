Search

Pakistan

At least 13 people killed, several injured in AJK, Sheikhupura bus accidents

Web Desk 10:04 AM | 12 Jun, 2023
At least 13 people killed, several injured in AJK, Sheikhupura bus accidents
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – At least 13 passengers have been killed in different traffic accidents that occurred in Azad Kashmir and Sheikhupura.

Media reports suggest that a bus full of pilgrims plunged into a gorge at Nar in Kotli Azad Kashmir, and nine passengers were killed. The ill-fated coach was returning from Narayan Sharif Urs.

The injured passengers were rushed to Mirpur District Head Quarters (DHQ).

Another four killed in Faiz Pur Interchange accident

In another accident, a passenger bus turned turtle near Motorway Faiz Por Interchange in which four passengers were killed and more than 30 suffered injuries.

Local cops told media that four people succumbed and 30 people were injured in the accident at Lahore Motorway-M3 Faizpur. The injured and deceased persons were shifted to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

Gujranwala college tour bus falls into ravine near Murree, leaving one dead

