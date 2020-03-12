Tom Hanks, wife tested positive for coronavirus
Share
LOS ANGELES - Acclaimed Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the US actor said Wednesday. Hanks, 63, said he and Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia, where he is reportedly filming a new movie about the life of Elvis Presley.
"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.
The pair will now be isolated and monitored, wrote Hanks.
"We will keep the world posted and updated," he added, along with a photo of a surgical glove placed inside a biohazard trash bag.
Hanks is the first major Hollywood star to publicly state that he has the virus that is sweeping around the world.
According to a Deadline Hollywood report, the Elvis film directed by Baz Luhrmann features Hanks as the legendary singer s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.
- KP cabinet holds emergency meeting today over coronavirus threat09:59 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
- NSC to discuss steps to prevent coronavirus outbreak today09:02 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus fear: Sindh decides to close schools upto May 31 for ...08:33 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
- 179,000 Pakistani pilgrims to perform Hajj 202008:48 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: PSL matches to be played without spectators in Karachi08:39 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on March 14, 202002:25 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Are Humaima Malick, Dua Malik quitting showbiz industry?02:07 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly kick off wedding festivities01:55 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019