Forex

Pak rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 12 March 2024

Web Desk
08:25 AM | 12 Mar, 2024
Pak rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 12 March 2024
Source: File Photo

Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 304.4 307.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.38 751.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.9 39.3
Danish Krone DKK 41.02 41.42
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.17 919.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.64 60.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.68 174.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.84 27.14
Omani Riyal OMR 726.01 734.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.37 27.67
Swiss Franc CHF 318.8 321.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.9 8.05

