Peshawar Zalmi announces Rs50 Million for PAF pilots who downed Indian Jets

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani pilots amassed huge praise for making Indian fighter jets bite the dust during major escalation.

Amid widespread praise, Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi announced a cash reward of Rs50 million for brave Pakistani Air Force pilots who successfully responded to India’s recent aerial aggression, shooting down multiple Indian fighter jets in a bold counter-operation.

The announcement came on Pakistan’s “Youm-e-Tashakkur”, marking the country’s successful defense and strategic response during heightened border tensions earlier this month.

Commending the Air Force’s swift and precise response, Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said, “Our pilots’ bravery, commitment, and sacrifice prevented large-scale destruction and protected millions of lives. They acted with exceptional courage in the face of direct threats to national security.”

“Their actions are not only a matter of pride but a symbol of Pakistan’s unbreakable resolve. Today, we honor them not just in words, but with meaningful recognition,” he added.

He emphasized that such unwavering service deserves more than praise—it demands deep respect and support.

Pakistan retaliated forcefully on May 10 with “Operation Bunyān Marsūs,” downing five Indian warplanes and pushing India to accept a ceasefire. Indian sources later admitted the loss of at least three aircraft.

The military tension has also impacted cricket in both nations, with the PSL and IPL temporarily suspended amid fears of escalating conflict. Following the ceasefire, cricket authorities are reportedly engaged in discussions to finalize new schedules and venues for the remaining matches of both leagues.