Honda CD-70, CG 125 Zero Markup Installment plan in Pakistan May 2025

By News Desk
2:47 pm | May 12, 2025
Honda Cd 70 Cg 125 Zero Markup Installment Plan In Pakistan May 2025

ISLAMABAD – Honda’s entry-level bikes, CD 70 and CG 125, are still in high demand, despite little to no change in engine and design. CD 70 remains the top-selling model, while the CG 125, including its newly launched Golden Edition, continues to attract consumers.

As the auto giant rules Pakistani market, prices of two-wheelers are all time high due to depreciation of the rupee which led to an overall surge in prices across many brands.

Despite these price hikes, Honda’s sales remain strong. This success is largely due to its extensive network of services and spare parts, which appeals to consumers who prioritize reliability, low maintenance, and stability over flashy designs. Currently, Bank Alfalah is offering installment plans for models like the CG 125, making them more affordable for a broader customer base.

Honda Bikes Prices in Pakistan 2025

Models Price
CB150F Rs. 497,900
CB125F Rs. 390,900
CG125 Self Gold Black Rs. 292,900
CG125 Self Black Rs. 282,900
CG125 Rs. 234,900
Pridor Black Rs. 208,900
CD70 Dream Black Rs. 168,900
CD70 Black Rs. 157,900

Honda 70 Installment Plan 2025

Honda Cd 70 Cg 125 Zero Markup Installment Plan In Pakistan May 2025

With its consistent reputation for reliability and affordability, Honda continues to lead the market, despite the rising costs in the motorcycle industry.

KIA 4th-Generation Sorento debuts in Pakistan with Three Variants: Price and Specs here

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now