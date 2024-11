Gold Rates in Pakistan Today: Latest Prices on November 12

KARACHI – Gold Rates per Tola price in Pakistan stands at Rs277,500 and 10-gram rate is Rs237,911 on November 12, 2024 Tuesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Rates 24K 22K Per Tola Rs277,500 Rs. 260,791 Per 10 Gram Rs237,911 Rs. 223,593 Per 1 Gram Rs. 23,717 Rs. 22,359

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad