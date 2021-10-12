Female lawyer shot dead in broad daylight in Lahore
02:53 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Female lawyer shot dead in broad daylight in Lahore
LAHORE – A female lawyer, Aqeela Subhani, has been killed by attackers in the provincial capital on Tuesday (today).

Reports in local media quoting sources said the deceased was ambushed near Johar Town while traveling in a vehicle with her fellow lawyer.

The unidentified assailants, who were on two-wheelers, opened indiscriminate fire at the vehicle of the female lawyer. The deceased was rushed to Jinnah Hospital following the grave injuries in the attack.

Subhani later succumbed to her injuries while the cause behind the attack could not be ascertained.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has directed the concerned officials at the earliest. He also directed his subordinates to utilize all possible resources in order to ensure the early arrest of the assailants

