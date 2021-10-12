Nora Fatehi's new dance video goes viral

Bollywood dancing queen Nora Fatehi has attracted huge attention with her edgy personality and super amazing dancing skills, making her mark in the B-town successfully.

After wooing everyone with her killer dance moves, the 29-year-old star is now stealing hearts as she stuns in a viral dance video.

Setting the temperature soaring high, Nora is back with her grooving video as her latest dance in Money Heist attire has stormed the social media.

Turning to Instagram, the Dilbar girl posted a dance video where she can be spotted dancing her heart out on US singer Remy Ma’s song Conceited. “I'm conceited...I gotta reason”

Moreover, the video has garnered thousands of views within no time and it has gone viral on social media platforms.

On the work front, Nora has been making waves with her performance in the recently released trailer of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.