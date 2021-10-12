Mahira Khan under fire for wearing backless dress at LSA 2021

The aftermath of Lux Style Awards (LSA) 2021 has resulted in female stars being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to insensitive comments and moral policing is superstar Mahira Khan.

Receiving flak for her wardrobe choices, the Humsafar star created an uproar as she dressed in a backless white dress for the prestigious award show.

Donning an ivory silk gown by “Feeha Jamshed Official”, Mahira was the epitome of grace in that ethereal look which she completed with dewy makeup and a neat hair bun.

Subjected to severe criticism and backlash, she triggered the masses because her outfit was labelled as 'revealing'.

The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under her picture. Here is what the netizens had to say:

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.