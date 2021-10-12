Mahira Khan under fire for wearing backless dress at LSA 2021
Share
The aftermath of Lux Style Awards (LSA) 2021 has resulted in female stars being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to insensitive comments and moral policing is superstar Mahira Khan.
Receiving flak for her wardrobe choices, the Humsafar star created an uproar as she dressed in a backless white dress for the prestigious award show.
Donning an ivory silk gown by “Feeha Jamshed Official”, Mahira was the epitome of grace in that ethereal look which she completed with dewy makeup and a neat hair bun.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Subjected to severe criticism and backlash, she triggered the masses because her outfit was labelled as 'revealing'.
The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under her picture. Here is what the netizens had to say:
On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.
LSA 2021: Mahira Khan and Shehryar Munawar set ... 04:32 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
With LSA 2021 wrecking a storm on the internet, Mahira Khan and Shehryar Munawar are proving to be quite the ...
-
-
- Female lawyer shot dead in broad daylight in Lahore02:53 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
-
- Germany’s largest mosque to broadcast Azaan over loudspeakers on ...02:04 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
-
-
- Celebrities mourn the death of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan06:55 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021