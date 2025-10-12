Teefi Butt’s body handed over to family after Post-Mortem

LAHORE – Khawaja Tareef Gulshan aka Teefi Butt, the key suspect in the high-profile Ameer Balaj murder case, was killed on Saturday in a firing incident by his own associates while being transferred to Lahore.

Butt’s post-mortem was conducted at a hospital in Rahim Yar Khan and his body has been handed over to his family. His funeral prayer is scheduled to be held in Gulberg, with relatives, friends, and supporters expected to attend.

Special security arrangements will be made by the police and law enforcement agencies to prevent any untoward incidents. Authorities have stated that after the funeral, they will provide a full update on the investigation.

The incident occurred on October 11, as Butt was being transferred under the custody of the CCD team. Several armed attackers stopped the vehicle near Sanjarpur in Rahim Yar Khan and opened fire. Teefi Butt was killed on the spot, while driver, Noor Ali, sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm and received immediate medical attention.

Lahore cops registered case at Kot Sabzal Police Station against those involved in attack and are actively conducting raids to apprehend the attackers. The case is being overseen by DSP CCD Syed Hussain Haider.

Butt arrived at Quaid-e-Azam International Airport Karachi on October 10, where the CCD team took him into custody around 3 PM. He was the main suspect in case No. 1163/24 registered at Chung Police Station in connection with the Amir Balaj murder.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack and have assured the public of transparency in the ongoing investigation.