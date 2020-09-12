Investment opportunities in Punjab discussed during USAID-hosted roundtable

LAHORE - New investment opportunities in Punjab dominated the discussion for Pakistani business leaders during a virtual roundtable hosted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), this week.

Participants included leaders in the pharmaceutical, dairy, livestock, packaging, energy, digital technology, textiles and education sectors. USAID’s Provincial Director for Punjab Kevin Sharp and Deputy Director Innovation and Partnerships Unit, USAID, Islamabad Kanwal Bokharey moderated the discussion.

The virtual roundtable focused on challenges faced by the private sector and potential investment opportunities in Punjab. Participants also discussed areas where USAID and the private sector could collaborate and benefit from each other’s expertise and resources.

The US Government works with the public and private sector to address social, economic, and humanitarian development challenges in Pakistan using a mix of financial and non-financial resources and a co-creation approach to mobilize resources from Pakistani and U.S. companies. USAID is expanding engagement with the private sector to achieve outcomes of shared interest across sectors and geographies.

U.S. officials also introduced the participants to the newly established US International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) to explore possible areas for financing private ventures. IDFC partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world today.