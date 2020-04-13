PM Imran appeals overseas Pakistanis to donate generously in Corona Relief Fund
Web Desk
04:14 PM | 13 Apr, 2020
PM Imran appeals overseas Pakistanis to donate generously in Corona Relief Fund
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed the overseas Pakistanis to donate generously in 'PM Relief Fund for COVID-19' to cope with the global challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message, he said the entire world is struggling against the corona pandemic, which led to the lockdown. He said the lockdown has adversely affected the world economy, including Pakistan, resulting in growing poverty across the globe.

Khan said in the wake of growing economic difficulties, we need more money in the relief fund so the overseas Pakistanis should come forward to contribute in this regard.

The Prime Minister said that the United States, with a population of 300 million people, has allocated 2.2 trillion dollars, while Germany and France, having a population of less than Pakistan, earmarked one trillion dollars each to provide a relief to their people. While on the other hand, Pakistan can only manage just eight billion dollars for the relief fund and in such a situation, we want overseas Pakistanis to donate generously, he added.

Imran Khan also expressed the confidence that with the help and cooperation of Pakistani youth, Corona Tiger Force, and overseas Pakistanis we will succeed in the jihad against coronavirus. 

More From This Category
Pak Army soldier martyred in N Waziristan ...
01:24 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
11 injured in Balochistan blast
12:44 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
PM Imran orders to release all citizens arrested ...
12:19 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Lahore: Four more localities sealed after ...
11:42 AM | 14 Apr, 2020
Five policemen test positive for COVID-19 in ...
11:41 AM | 14 Apr, 2020
Aleem Khan takes oath as provincial minister
10:33 AM | 14 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on his third death anniversary
02:37 PM | 14 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr