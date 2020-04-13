TECNO extends warranties on smartphones amid coronavirus lockdown

LAHORE - TECNO mobile extends warranties on Smartphones amid coronavirus lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus lockdown, TECNO mobile has announced to extend the smartphone warranty for an additional two months not only in Pakistan but in more than 15 countries globally. As the world is grappling with economic recession and COVID 19 emergency, TECNO is endeavoring to facilitate its valued customers worldwide.

As more and more cities are getting lockdown in Pakistan, businesses are halted and social distancing is being observed, this news is surely comforting for all TECNO consumers. The warranty extension applies to those sold products, whose warranty expires from March 20th and May 30th, 2020. Moreover, Smartphone users can easily claim the extension online from April 15th to May 15th via Carl care Application. While TECNO's offline customers can also avail of this offer by visiting any Carl care after-service outlet and claim assistance from the store staff.

Creek ma, the General Manager of TECNO mobiles said, "TECNO being a consumer-centric brand has decided to extend the smartphone warranty for an additional two months. In this critical time, TECNO is standing with people of Pakistan and assuring our support in every possible way.”

In the time of lockdown and social distancing, people are increasingly relying on their phones to stay connected and with medical services. In this tense situation, the extension on after-sale warranty service on TECNO's smartphone is bliss for Pakistani consumers and help build confidence among them about the reliability of the product.