Strait of Hormuz shipping lane unaffected despite US action against Iranian ports

WASHINGTON – United States military will start enforcing blockade on vessels entering and leaving Iranian ports starting April 13, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said amid escalation in maritime pressure on Tehran.

CENTCOM said the measures will take effect at 10:00 AM Eastern Time under presidential directive, and will target all maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas, including key strategic zones in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The command said the blockade will be implemented “impartially,” applying equally to vessels of all nationalities operating in and out of Iranian-controlled ports and coastal facilities.

Despite broad scope of the measures, CENTCOM clarified that the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping chokepoints, will remain open for transit, and freedom of navigation will not be affected for ships travelling to and from non-Iranian ports.

The clarification appears aimed at distinguishing port restrictions from full maritime closure of the Strait, easing concerns over a total disruption of global oil shipping routes.

CENTCOM further said that additional operational guidance will be issued to commercial shipping through formal notices. Mariners have been advised to closely monitor official broadcasts and maintain contact with US naval forces while operating in the region.

The announcement comes as tensions continue to rise in the region, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining one of the most strategically sensitive waterways in the world due to its role in global energy transport.

The commercial shipping companies will receive formal notification prior to the start of enforcement, along with additional operational details regarding the blockade procedures.

The development follows remarks by US President Donald Trump, who earlier posted on Truth Social that the United States would begin blocking all ships attempting to enter or exit the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes.