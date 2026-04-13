Susan Coyle becomes first female army chief in Australian history

Lieutenant General Susan Coyle has been appointed as the first woman chief of the Australia Army in the nation’s history.

The Australian government, in a press release, said she enlisting as a soldier in the Army Reserves in 1987 and has worked at the tactical, operational and strategic levels and in command roles, including Head Information Warfare, Commander Forces Command, Commander Joint Task Force 633, Commander 6th Brigade, Commander Task Group Afghanistan and Commanding Officer 17th Signal Regiment.

“The Government extends its sincere appreciation to the retiring Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart AO DSC. Lieutenant General Stuart has served with great distinction and leadership across the Army – most notably as the first Chief of Army to begin his career as a soldier. Lieutenant General Stuart has been key to preparing the Army for the changes required to the force following the 2024 National Defence Strategy,” read the official statement.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond AO RAN will be appointed as the Chief of the Defence Force.

Vice Admiral Hammond has had a distinguished career, spanning 40 years, in the Royal Australian Navy serving in frigates, and extensively in and later commanding submarines and the Australian Fleet. Appointed the Chief of Navy in 2022, Vice Admiral Hammond will continue to bring valuable insight to the role of the Chief of the Defence Force – including towards Australia’s acquisition of conventionally armed, nuclear powered submarines through AUKUS, and the delivery of Navy’s future surface combatant fleet.

Rear Admiral Matthew Buckley AM CSC RAN will be appointed on promotion as the Chief of Navy.