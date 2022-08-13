PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship finals today
03:40 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship finals today
LAHORE – The PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship finals will be decided today (Saturday) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.  

On Friday, total 16 matches were played and the top seeds advanced to the semifinals and the finals. In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Waleed Humayun beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-2, Hamza Jawad beat Zain Saeed 6-0 and Asad Zaman beat Sheikh Ibrahim 6-0.  

In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman beat Sheikh Ibrahim Anjum 6-0, Hashir Alam beat Abdullah Pirzada 6-3, Zain Saeed beat Abdur Rehman Pirzada 6-2 and Waleed Humayun beat M Sohaan Noor 6-3. In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, M Sohaan Noor beat Ibrahim Sufi 6-0, Abdur Rehman Pirzada beat Abdullah Sajjad 6-4, Hashir Alam beat M Rehab Shahid 6-3 and Abdullah Pirzada beat Abdur Rehman 7-5.  

In the boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals, Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Agha Hussain 6-1, Romail Shahid beat Rania Shahrukh 6-3, Bismal Zia beat Ahsan Bari 6-0. In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail (AAA Associates) beat Zayd Ahmad 6-0, Mustafa Uzair Rana beat Zaina Shayan 6-0, Rania Shahrukh beat Aiman Rehan 6-2, Salman Pirzada beat Ahsan Bari 6-2.  

Mr. Mian Ahmad Shuja-ur-Rehman, Chairman Schazoo Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Pvt) Ltd and Mr. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will be the chief guests at the prize distribution ceremony.

