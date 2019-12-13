Provision of inexpensive houses to poor Govt's top priority: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said providing inexpensive houses equipped with the latest facilities to the poor people especially the slum dwellers of cities is the foremost priority of the government.

While chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, which reviewed the progress made so far to use unutilized land and properties owned by the federal government, the premier said the construction of multi-storey buildings at Katchi Abadies will help to address the issue of providing shelter to the poor and disadvantaged segments of the society.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was informed that the land and properties identified by different ministries and department are located at prime locations of cities including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore and these are estimated to be worth billions of rupees.

The meeting was informed that out of thirty-two properties, twenty-seven are fully available whilst the process has been started to recover the remaining properties from illegal occupation.

Imran Khan was further informed that the schedule of the auction of these properties will be framed after completing all the processes so that the advertisement campaign could be started both at home and abroad in the first week of next month.

The Prime Minister directed that details of all the identified land should be shared with Naya Pakistan Housing Authority so that the appropriate land could be used for the construction of houses for low-income groups.

The Prime Minister also directed the ministries to propose necessary legislation that could pave the way for utilization of properties owned by them for the welfare of the masses, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority briefed the Prime Minister about the progress made so far to execution housing project for low-income groups.