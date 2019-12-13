Strict punitive action to be taken against rampaging lawyers, says Ejaz Shah
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Interior Ejaz Shah said that a strict punitive action would be taken against the lawyers who had rampaged the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore .
While talking to a private news channel, the minister said that a lesson would be taught to those found involved in the criminal act as some 35 to 40 lawyers had already been identified.
He said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had been granted bail on medical grounds.
He said Maryam Nawaz would not be allowed to go abroad to see her ailing father Nawaz Sharif as his two sons and a daughter were there to take care of him.
To a question, the minister said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution, which was not bound to consult with the government for striking a plea bargain with any one.
As regards the Sindh province, he said the Federal government did not want to interfere in the provincial affairs, adding that though the government had serious concerns over the way the matters were being handled by the provincial government.
