Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-13- Updated 09:00 AM
Web Desk
10:46 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-13- Updated 09:00 AM
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2021 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 158.6 159.3
Euro EUR 191 193
UK Pound Sterling GBP 217.5 220
U.A.E Dirham AED 43 43.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 41,95 42.5
Australian Dollar AUD 123 125
Bahrain Dinar BHD 404.3 406.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 123.6 125.6
China Yuan CNY 24.9 25.05
Danish Krone DKK 24.75 25.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.6 17.85
Indian Rupee INR 2.17 2.24
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 503 505.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 39 39.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 106.05 106.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 18.15 18.4
Omani Riyal OMR 410.5 412.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.55 42.9
Singapore Dollar SGD 118.1 120.1
Swedish Korona SEK 18.15 18.4
Swiss Franc CHF 177.9 178.9
Thai Bhat THB 5.25 5.35

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 February ...
09:30 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
Pakistan records 58 news deaths, 1262 fresh cases ...
08:32 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
Earthquake strikes multiple cities of Pakistan ...
10:08 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
COAS Bajwa thanks UK for support in fight against ...
08:38 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
Supreme Court bars Justice Qazi Faez Isa from ...
06:26 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
Police arrest PML-N's Attaullah Tarar in Punjab's ...
05:16 PM | 12 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nitasha Syed is all set to release the fifth episode, Chai Ki Dawat
06:53 PM | 12 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr