Shah Hussain Express train services between Karachi and Lahore restored

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced the restoration of the passenger train 43 Up and 44 Down Shah Hussain Express, which had been suspended due to the 2022 floods.

Railway authorities have issued a notification in this regard, stating that the train will resume operations from February 25, 2025.

The train will travel between Karachi Cantonment and Lahore, passing through Faisalabad via the “Chord Main Line.” Booking for the train will also begin soon.

The Shah Hussain Express will depart from Karachi at 7:30 pm and reach Lahore the next day at 2:15 pm. However, the train will depart from Lahore at 7:00 pm and arrive in Karachi the next day at 2:05 pm. The train will now travel through Lodhran to Khanewal instead of Multan.

The train will consist of 10 economy class coaches, two AC business coaches, two AC standard coaches, one power van, and one brake van, making a total of 16 coaches.

The decision to restore Shah Hussain Express was made with the approval of the Chief Operating Superintendent. All relevant officials have been issued necessary instructions in this regard.

A day earlier, the train service between Quetta and other parts of the country was suspended after a wagon of the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express derailed in the Notal area of Nasirabad district.

Police officials said the incident disrupted the track connecting Quetta to Sindh, Punjab and KP. However, the driver managed to stop the train by applying emergency brakes, avoiding further damages.