Iran welcomes Pakistan’s efforts for peace
TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasized the need for exercising sincere efforts by the all sides for de-escalation tensions in the Middle East and to prevent instability in the region.
He expressed these views while talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Tehran.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi also called for adopting the way of dialogue through demonstrating restraint, rationality and tolerance in order to reduce tension in the Middle East and to sort out the matters in a peaceful manner.
Appreciating the resolve of Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishment of peace in the region, the Iranian Foreign Minister assured Shah Mahmood Qureshi that his country welcomes the peace endeavors of Pakistan, the Radio Pakistan reported.
During the meeting, both the sides discussed Iran-US tension, peace and security situation in the region and bilateral relations in detail.
