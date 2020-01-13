Ayeza Khan is one of the most refined actresses in the industry: Imran Abbas
Imran Abbas' most favourite costar is Ayeza Khan!
The Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor took to Instagram to laud co-star Ayeza Khan for her acting skills and believes that she's one of the most refined actresses in the industry.
Abbas posted an adorable photo with Ayeza Khan along with a heartwarming caption.
“Be it TUM KON PIYA, MUHABBAT TUM SE NAFRAT HAI, KOI CHAND RAKH or THORA SA HAQ, you are my most favourite costar @ayezakhan.ak!!” wrote Imran.
Referring to drama Thora Sa Haq, Imran said “One more project wrapping up with lots of laughter, giggles and pranks.”
He concluded saying, “I have the same words for you, yes you really are one the most refined actress, blessed with immense talent and grace. May Allah bless you more and more and more.”
Ayeza thanked Imran by commenting under the post and said," “Thankyouuuuuuuu, but don't expect the same post from me."
“On a serious note, you will always be my favourite co-actor and congratulations on being my Best-friend,” she further added.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

