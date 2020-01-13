Musharraf lauds LHC decision of overturning death sentence
Share
LAHORE - Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Monday praised the ruling issued by the Lahore High Court declaring the special court, which had sentenced him to death in treason case, illegal.
In its decision on a petition filed by the formed army chief today, the LHC overturned the death sentence by declaring the legal process adopted for the formation of the special court as "unconstitutional". It added that amended Article 6 of the Constitution, under which Musharraf had been found guilty, could not applicalbe in the case.
The former president, in an audio statement, lauded the verdict, terming the decision according to the law and Constitution.
On the decision, he said: “I cannot comment on it but the decision is really good, I am very happy that the judgement is as per the law and Constitution”.
Talking about his health condition, he said that he was gradually improving.
LHC rules special court in Musharraf case was ... 05:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
LAHORE - Lahore High Court LHC) on Monday ruled that the formation of a special court that last month handed former ...
- Govt ads case: Ex-PM Gillani to be indicted on Jan 3009:36 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Premier Systems' journey towards digital transformation with SAP, ...09:31 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Ailing Nawaz Sharif's dinner with family at London hotel makes PTI ...08:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran vows to eliminate elements causing unrest in erstwhile Fata07:53 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Musharraf lauds LHC decision of overturning death sentence07:20 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- We must support and respect all actors, says Meera03:03 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Queen, Prince Harry, senior royals set for crisis talks02:29 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together02:04 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019