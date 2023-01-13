Search

Pakistan

Nepra approves hike in KE tariff by Rs4.49 per unit 

Web Desk 10:53 AM | 13 Jan, 2023
Nepra approves hike in KE tariff by Rs4.49 per unit 
Source: file photo

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday approved a Rs4.49 increase in electricity tariff for K-Electric (KE) consumers.

The federal government had asked the Nepra to notify Rs4.49 paisa per unit additional charge from all KE’s consumers with effect from January to April 2023.

“Such adjustment shall be applicable on the consumption of, October, November, December and January of 2023 to be recovered from consumers in January, February, March and April 2023”, the Power Division earlier told Nepra.

Under the National Electricity Policy 2021, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned power distribution companies.

Earlier on January 11, the Nepra announced reduction in power tariff by Rs7.43 per unit for KE consumers on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for November 2022.

Nepra slashes power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs7.43 per unit

Pakistan

Nepra slashes power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs7.43 per unit

06:05 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Chicken meat price shoots upto Rs650 per kg as inflation bites

12:15 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Markets to be closed at 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10pm as govt approves energy conservation plan 

02:50 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

IHC approves Azam Swati's bail in controversial tweets case

01:35 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Punjab approves Disabilities Act for protection of differently-abled persons

09:51 AM | 2 Jan, 2023

Chicken meat price shoots up to Rs509 per kg in Lahore

09:15 PM | 1 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Punjab Governor receives CM Elahi's assembly dissolution advice

12:00 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 13, 2023

07:45 AM | 13 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 237.9
Euro EUR 269 271
UK Pound Sterling GBP 304 307
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.5
Australian Dollar AUD 170 171.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 183 184.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: