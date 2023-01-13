Nepra approves hike in KE tariff by Rs4.49 per unit 

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday approved a Rs4.49 increase in electricity tariff for K-Electric (KE) consumers.

The federal government had asked the Nepra to notify Rs4.49 paisa per unit additional charge from all KE’s consumers with effect from January to April 2023.

“Such adjustment shall be applicable on the consumption of, October, November, December and January of 2023 to be recovered from consumers in January, February, March and April 2023”, the Power Division earlier told Nepra.

Under the National Electricity Policy 2021, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned power distribution companies.

Earlier on January 11, the Nepra announced reduction in power tariff by Rs7.43 per unit for KE consumers on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for November 2022.