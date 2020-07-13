Hania Aamir reveals she's not in a relationship with Asim Azhar

12:40 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
Hania Aamir reveals she's not in a relationship with Asim Azhar
Sadly for anyone who believes in celebrity love, the disappointments keep on coming in 2020.

Actor Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar had been quite public about their adoration for each other last year. They had all of us swooning with all the love-struck pictures they frequently posted on their feeds.

However, in a recent live chat with singer Aima Baig, Hania Aamir unveiled that she and Asim Azhar are not dating.

When a user enquired about Aamir's relationship status with Asim, she responded by saying,"We're great friends. We're there for each other and I even played a part in his video."

She also revealed an upcoming project she's working on, "And I'm going to make him help me with a song that I'm doing. He's going to be there for that and I hope I can make him do it."

Aamir further added, "But as far as relationships and 'are you together?' is concerned, I'm not with anyone."

"Her boyfriend is her work these days," Baig chimed in, to which Aamir said, "My work these days and myself these days."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more updates!

