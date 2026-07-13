Iranian Rial Rate in Pakistan – Today Open Market PKR to IRR Exchange Rate – 13 July 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s open currency market shared the latest exchange rates for the Iranian Rial (IRR), showing notable shift that has drawn the attention of traders, importers, exporters, and cross-border travelers.

Despite Iran continuing to face international sanctions and domestic economic challenges, the Iranian Rial shows signs of strengthening in Pakistan’s open market over recent weeks.

The newly issued exchange rates show that 1 Pakistani Rupee now equals 4,942.01 Iranian Rials, while 100 Pakistani Rupees are worth 494,201 Iranian Rials, reflecting the latest market valuation.

Latest Rial to PKR Exchange Rates

Pakistani Rupees (PKR) Iranian Rials (IRR) 1 PKR 4,950 10 PKR 49,400 50 PKR 247,000 100 PKR 494,200

Currency dealers say exchange rates in the open market remain highly volatile and can change daily depending on market conditions. They note that foreign exchange prices are driven by several factors, including supply and demand, global economic developments, cross-border trade, and overall investor sentiment.

The evolving regional economic landscape, continued international sanctions on Iran, and ongoing fluctuations in the foreign exchange market could significantly influence the value of both the Iranian Rial and the Pakistani Rupee in the days ahead.