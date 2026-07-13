Rajab Butt under fire as Hina Parvez Butt finds YouTubers’ Family Vlogs spoiling Children

LAHORE – Pakistani YouTubers continue to attract millions of viewers with scripted pranks, family vlogs and controversial roasting videos, often drawing criticism, and now Punjab Assembly member Hina Parvez Butt called out popular YouTuber Rajab Butt, accusing his family’s content of negatively influencing children.

Punjab Assembly member Hina Parvez Butt took a dig at Rajab Butt, this time over a family prank video that reignited debate about the influence of social media creators on young audiences.

The controversy stems from a recent vlog in which Rajab Butt’s mother appeared to lose consciousness as part of a staged prank. The scene ended with her getting up laughing, revealing the incident had been planned, but the clip quickly spread across social media and sparked widespread discussion.

ان ڈراموں کے ہی ان کو پیسے ملتے ہیں۔ 8,8 سال کے بچے بھی ان کو دیکھ کر خراب ہو رہے، معاشرے میں اس فیملی نے آج تک کوئی مثبت کردار ادا نہیں کیا https://t.co/qhIIZpK59d — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) July 11, 2026

Reacting to the clip, Hina slammed family of sharing sensational content to generate views and revenue. She raised concerns that children as young as eight years old are watching such videos, arguing that they could have a harmful impact on their values and upbringing. “They get paid for these dramas. Even eight-year-old children are being corrupted watching them. This family has never played a single positive role in society,” she said.

Some some urging users to simply unfollow or block the family’s accounts, while others demanded stricter action against such content.

This is not the first time the PML-N lawmaker has publicly criticised the influencer. In an earlier post on X, she questioned the growing influence of social media personalities on Pakistan’s youth, warning that children who idolise such creators risk damaging their moral upbringing.

Sharing photos of Rajab Butt alongside Ali Hyderabadi and Sami Rasheed, she described them as poor role models and urged parents to pay closer attention to the online content their children consume, stressing the need to keep youngsters away from influencers she believes promote harmful behaviour.