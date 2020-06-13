Kashmiris facing longest lockdown: President Arif Alvi
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that life in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) has been punctuated by military curfews and strikes for three decades.
In a tweet, the president said that Kashmiris are facing the longest lockdown and the misery of innocent Kashmiris is under brutal occupation.
The Longest Lockdown. Life in Indian Occupied Kashmir has been punctuated by military curfews & strikes for 3+ decades. Excellent Op-art opinion by Malik Sajad in NYT. The misery of the innocent under brutal occupation. IOK shall be free انشاللہhttps://t.co/6BuLECkRU0— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) June 12, 2020
President Dr Arif Alvi said God willing, Kashmir will definitely become free.
