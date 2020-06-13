Kashmiris facing longest lockdown: President Arif Alvi
10:40 AM | 13 Jun, 2020
Kashmiris facing longest lockdown: President Arif Alvi
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that life in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) has been punctuated by military curfews and strikes for three decades.

In a tweet, the president said that Kashmiris are facing the longest lockdown and the misery of innocent Kashmiris is under brutal occupation.

President Dr Arif Alvi said God willing, Kashmir will definitely become free.

