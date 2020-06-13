United Kingdom formally rejects Brexit transition extension
Web Desk
10:56 AM | 13 Jun, 2020
United Kingdom formally rejects Brexit transition extension
LONDON - Britain has formally ruled out the possibility of an extended post-Brexit transition period.

In a tweet, the British cabinet office minister Michael Gove said Britain will not extend the transition period beyond 31st of December this year and will take back control of its political and economic independence.

