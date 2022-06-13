Hundreds of impounded vehicles charred in Karachi fire

10:21 AM | 13 Jun, 2022
Hundreds of impounded vehicles charred in Karachi fire
Source: A screenshot from Twitter video
Share

KARACHI – Hundreds of impounded motorcycles, auto-rickshaws and cars were charred after a fire erupted at the central vehicle pool in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the port city on Sunday.

Officials said that fire started at about 9:50 am, adding that fire tenders and rescue officials reached the 'Nazarat' site, which is surrounded by residential area, to extinguish the inferno within 15 minutes after receiving the emergency call.

They said that timely action contained the fire from spreading to the houses adjacent to the parking place for vehicles impounded by traffic and security officials on various reasons.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has also taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from Karachi Commissioner Mohammed Iqbal Memon.

It is reported that most part of the parking lot is covered with bushes that caught fire first and later it engulfed impounded motorcycles and cars.

Meanwhile, authorities have ordered a probe into the incident to ascertain the causes of the blaze.   

Residents of the area said that timely action by fire tenders saved their houses. They urged the authorities to either shift vehicles from the lot or take measures to avoid such incidents in future.

The impoundment lot has witnessed several fire incidents in the past. Around 60 vehicles were gutted and 100 others partially damaged in 2016 fire.

Pakistani firefighter loses life while battling ... 07:47 PM | 9 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR – A firefighter of Rescue 1122 has embraced martyrdom while battling a forest fire that burned down a ...

More From This Category
Naan, roti prices increased in Lahore
12:21 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
KP all set to present budget 2022-23 today
09:45 AM | 13 Jun, 2022
Punjab presents Rs4 trillion outlay budget ...
09:14 AM | 13 Jun, 2022
Pakistan sends plane to airlift citizens from ...
08:44 AM | 13 Jun, 2022
Pakistan strongly condemns spree of violence ...
04:18 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
Gen Bajwa awards cash prize to man who drove away ...
03:01 PM | 12 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
IN PICS: Star-studded wedding reception of AR Rahman’s daughter
12:08 PM | 13 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr