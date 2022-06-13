Man cuts off power supply to police station over traffic challan
Share
BAREILLY – An employee of an electric supply company in the Indian state of Utter Pradesh cut off the power supply to a police station after he was fined over violation of traffic rules.
Reports in Indian media said that Bhagwan Swarup snapped electric supply to the Hardaspur police station in Bareilly district Saturday in a tit-for-tat move.
A tussle between a traffic official, identified as Modi Singh, and Swarup started when the latter was stopped for checking of documents of his motorcycle.
After the employee of the electric company failed to show the documents of his motorbike, the traffic cop issued a ticket of Rs500 to him.
Swarup had reportedly asked for time to bring documents from his home but the traffic official refused it and issued a challan to him.
The incident left Swarup in anger, who called his colleagues at the electricity department and cut off the power supply to the police station.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Lahore traffic police capture man with 166 ... 07:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Traffic police on Tuesday managed to catch a man who had 166 e-challans registered against his vehicle ...
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Naan, roti prices increased in Lahore12:21 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Man cuts off power supply to police station over traffic challan10:56 AM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Hundreds of impounded vehicles charred in Karachi fire10:21 AM | 13 Jun, 2022
-
- Armeena, Yashma come out in support of Dania Shah amid backlash after ...09:11 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- What killed Aamir Liaquat? Feroze Khan points finger at leaked videos ...06:37 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022