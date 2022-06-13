IN PICS: Star-studded wedding reception of AR Rahman’s daughter
Acclaimed Indian musician AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got married to her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed last month.

However, the family organised her reception party on Friday and it was undoubtedly a star-studded function as it was attended by Manisha Koirala, Mani Ratnam, Shekhar Kapur, Sonu Nigam and other celebrities.

Manisha Koirala has shared pictures of herself posing with the newlywed couple along with Rahman and his wife. "AR Rahman sir's daughter Khatija's wedding reception was sheer joy... Meeting my colleagues from here really warmed my heart. This celebration has added more to already many lovely memories of Chennai. God bless the newly wed," she wrote.

Yo Yo Honey Singh also shared a picture, giving it caption as: "Best wishes to the blessed couple n congratulations to the whole AR RAHMAN sir’s families n fans !!"

In December 2020, Khatija Rahman got engaged to Mohamed, an entrepreneur and audio engineer, in a close ceremony.

