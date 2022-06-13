IN PICS: Star-studded wedding reception of AR Rahman’s daughter
Share
Acclaimed Indian musician AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got married to her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed last month.
However, the family organised her reception party on Friday and it was undoubtedly a star-studded function as it was attended by Manisha Koirala, Mani Ratnam, Shekhar Kapur, Sonu Nigam and other celebrities.
Manisha Koirala has shared pictures of herself posing with the newlywed couple along with Rahman and his wife. "AR Rahman sir's daughter Khatija's wedding reception was sheer joy... Meeting my colleagues from here really warmed my heart. This celebration has added more to already many lovely memories of Chennai. God bless the newly wed," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Yo Yo Honey Singh also shared a picture, giving it caption as: "Best wishes to the blessed couple n congratulations to the whole AR RAHMAN sir’s families n fans !!"
View this post on Instagram
• @Suriya_offl At @arrahman's Daughter Wedding Reception 🤩#Rolex #VaadiVaasal #EtharkkumThunindhavan pic.twitter.com/5l1HNYvV31— 🔥 SURIYA the BOSS ™ 🔥 (@Suriya_the_Boss) June 12, 2022
Attended the wedding reception of @arrahman's daughter Khatija - Riyasdeen at ARR film city and conveyed my wishes to the newly-wed couple.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 10, 2022
Also wishing dear ARR to heal and unite more hearts with his soulful music, transcending across boundaries and barriers. pic.twitter.com/NmB2UlahDK
At My brother Ar Rahman’s Daughters Reception! Congratulations Khatija & Riyaz🎉🎉God bless you both ! pic.twitter.com/jXq52aKRq6— Sivamani (@drumssivamani) June 10, 2022
In December 2020, Khatija Rahman got engaged to Mohamed, an entrepreneur and audio engineer, in a close ceremony.
