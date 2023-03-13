Malala shuts up American comedian Jimmy Kimmel with her witty response at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel, the American late-night show host and comedian who hosted the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, made tons of jokes and some of them didn't go well with the audience.
It seems Kimmel offended Pakistani Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai by asking a rather irrelevant question.
The 25-year-old Pakistani education activist attended the most celebrated award show of Hollywood as her 29-minute-long film, Stranger At The Gate, was nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category.
Dressed in a custom Ralph Lauren, the youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace stunned the audience in a silver sequined dress but stole the show with her answer to Kimmel's mind-boggling question.
The 55-year-old host asked Yousafzai, "As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”
Yousafzai's witty response “I only talk about peace” garnered more applause than Kimmel's cringe-inducing question.
To end the short conversation on a good note and to avoid any further embarrassment for either of them, Kimmel told Malala that this is why she is Malala and nobody else is.
As Yousafzai was confused about the question, social media users also wondered why would Kimmel be asking her something odd.
Attending the event with her husband, Asser Malik, the education activist is now pursuing a side hustle in film production to use this platform to promote peace and harmony.
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77.
