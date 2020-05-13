Governor Sindh tests negative for coronavirus
08:59 AM | 13 May, 2020
Governor Sindh tests negative for coronavirus
KARACHI - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was tested negative for the COVID-19. 

In his message on Twitter, Imran Ismail said “I received my test result in which I have been tested negative for COVID19”.

Imran Ismail also thanked those who prayed for his early recovery and also announced to donate blood plasma for other COVID-19 patients.

Imran Ismail had been tested positive for coronavirus on April 27, after which he went into self-isolation.

He was also tested positive for the second time on May 7.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was discharged from hospital days after he was infected with coronavirus. 

The NA speaker, in a video shared on Twitter, informed that his condition has improved and he has been "shifted to home with the grace of Allah Almighty."

